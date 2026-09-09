Houthis attack three Saudi cities with missiles, drones — coalition

TUNIS, September 9. /TASS/. Yemen’s rebel Ansar Allah movement attacked three Saudi cities — Khamis Mushait, Abha and Jizan — with ballistic missiles and drones, Brigadier General Turki al-Maliki, spokesman for the Saudi-led Arab coalition, reported.

"The Houthi terrorist group today, Wednesday, <...> launched attacks on the cities of Khamis Mushait, Abha and Jizan using ballistic missiles and drones," al-Maliki said in a statement. He stressed that the coalition’s joint command "will respond responsibly to these attacks.".