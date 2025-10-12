Explosion at plant in Tennessee claims 16 lives — AP

NEW YORK, October 12. /TASS/. Sixteen people are believed to have been killed in an explosion at a military explosives production plant in the US state of Tennessee, the Associated Press (AP) reported, citing local authorities.

According to them, the families of the victims have already been notified of the incident. The cause of the explosion is unknown. Investigators are examining the burnt-out building for possible clues.

The explosion occurred at the Accurate Energetic Systems plant on the morning of October 10. Local authorities had previously reported that several people had been killed and at least 18 others were listed as missing. The exact number of casualties has not yet been announced.