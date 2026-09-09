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Military operation in Ukraine

Over 50 shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops reported in DPR in past day, two killed

Nine people were wounded

DONETSK, September 10. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops staged 53 shelling attacks on the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) during the past day, leaving two civilians killed and nine wounded, the DPR government said.

"Fifty-three armed attacks by the Ukrainian army were reported during past day. Two civilians were reportedly killed and nine others wounded," it said, adding that 59 rounds were fired. Five houses, eight civilian infrastructure facilities, several trucks, passenger cars, buses, and railway engines were damaged.

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Military operation in Ukraine
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