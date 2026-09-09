Reserve FPV interceptor drone units to be formed in Moscow Military District

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Reserve FPV interceptor drone units will be formed in the Moscow Military District (MMD) to protect infrastructure facilities, the district’s press service told TASS.

"To strengthen air defense of critical facilities in the Moscow Military District, a decision has been made to form specialized FPV interceptor units staffed by reservists," the press service stated.

The new units are being created to rapidly counter enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), ensuring reliable protection of military and civilian infrastructure facilities, it said. Their operations will be based on the use of high-speed FPV interceptor drones, which have already proven themselves as an effective means of combating aerial targets.

Instructors are currently undergoing retraining. Military personnel with combat experience are mastering the latest training methods for operating FPV interceptor drones so that they can later pass this knowledge on to reservists. The training program includes studying the technical characteristics of UAVs, practicing skills on specialized simulators, and conducting practical flights at training ranges.

Once the instructors are trained, training will begin for reservists who have signed contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry.