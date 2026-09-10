Several US warplanes damaged after Iranian strikes on Jordan — TV

WASHINGTON, September 10. /TASS/. Several US warplanes were damaged in Iranian strikes on an airbase in Jordan overnight to Wednesday, CBS reported.

According to the television channel’s sources, an A-10 Thunderbolt lost a wing and eight F-15 fighter jets received minor damage at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base. The fighter jets have been repaired and are operational again. US forces used more than 30 Patriot missiles to defend the airbase.

No fatalities among the US military in Jordan have been reported.

A spokesman for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian army) said earlier that Tehran had carried out missile strikes on the Muwaffaq Salti and Prince Hassan airbases in Jordan in response to US attacks on Iranian tankers in the Persian Gulf.

Meanwhile, the Jordanian army command said that the country’s air defenses intercepted and shot down 18 Iranian ballistic missiles. Two missiles fell down in uninhabited areas.