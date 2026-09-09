EU court upholds for third time refusal to lift sanctions from Abramovich — ruling

BRUSSELS, September 9. /TASS/. The General Court, the lower court of the EU Court of Justice, has once again refused to annul the decision to introduce European sanctions against Roman Abramovich for allegedly acting in the interests of the Russian government, the ruling said.

"The General Court dismisses the action brought by Mr Roman Arkadyevich Abramovich, thereby upholding the restrictive measures taken against him," the document said.

The EU court has already taken similar decisions on Abramovich in December 2023 and September 2025.