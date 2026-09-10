Russia’s Northern Fleet ships enter Laptev Sea as part of Arctic deployment

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Warships and auxiliary vessels of the Russian Navy’s Northern Fleet have entered the waters of the Laptev Sea while carrying out tasks as part of a long-distance Arctic deployment, the fleet’s press service reported.

"A detachment of the Northern Fleet’s warship and auxiliary vessels, carrying out tasks as part of an Arctic deployment, passed through the Vilkitsky Strait and entered the waters of the Laptev Sea," the statement said.

The Northern Fleet’s press service reported that aerial reconnaissance was conducted prior to passing through the strait to assess ice conditions along the route. "A Ka-29 helicopter was launched from the ice-class patrol ship Ivan Papanin, and its crew conducted aerial reconnaissance over the waters of the Vilkitsky Strait. In some cases, aerial reconnaissance was carried out by operators of unmanned aerial vehicles," it said.

The fleet noted that, based on the results of the aerial reconnaissance of the ice conditions, the detachment commander approved the route for the warships and vessels. "Ice conditions in the strait are difficult, with fog and visibility of just 200 meters. Ice and icebergs are being observed, and ice fields are also present. The Ivan Papanin is providing support to the detachment of naval vessels as they navigate this difficult section of the route. "We have all the necessary resources to guide the ships in column through the ice fields," said Lieutenant Commander Vladislav Moskalenko, navigation officer of the Ivan Papanin patrol ship.

The fleet’s press service emphasized that the Northern Fleet detachment is actively maintaining radio contact with vessels on the Northern Sea Route "to ensure their safety along the route."

"In the areas along the Northern Sea Route, Northern Fleet sailors will continue to carry out missions to protect Russia’s interests in the Arctic," it added.

Long-distance Arctic deployment

The long-distance deployment of the Northern Fleet’s detachment of warships and auxiliary vessels across the Arctic Ocean is being conducted under the command of Deputy Commander of the Northern Fleet Vice Admiral Oleg Golubev. The task force consists of the ice-class patrol ship Ivan Papanin, the large landing ship Kondopoga, the rescue tug Pamir, and the ocean-going tanker Sergey Osipov.

The Arctic deployment of the Northern Fleet’s ships is being conducted to safeguard Russia’s maritime navigation and economic activities in the Arctic.