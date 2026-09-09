Iran to ban ships that enter restricted zone from ever crossing Strait of Hormuz — IRGC

TEHRAN, September 9. /TASS/. Iran will permanently ban vessels that enter its recently declared maritime exclusion zone from crossing the Strait of Hormuz, Spokesman for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian army) Hossein Mohebi said.

"Any vessel that enters the restricted zone in the Strait of Hormuz, whose precise coordinates will be announced at a later date, will face a cutoff of all maritime, insurance and logistical services. It will also be denied the right [to transit] during any future attempts to cross the Strait of Hormuz," the Fars news agency quoted him as saying.

In Mohebi’s words, the restricted waters will be located east of the Strait of Hormuz, including the port city of Chabahar and areas in the Gulf of Oman and the Arab Sea.