US could stop providing assistance to Ukraine for speedy peace — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Washington could stop providing direct aid to Kiev for putting a halt to hostilities in Ukraine shortly, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told Vesti reporter Pavel Zarubin.

"First of all, perhaps, to stop providing any aid to Kiev," he said when asked what specifically the US could do for a speedy resolution of the Ukrainian conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, "discussed the issue of achieving a peaceful settlement and ways to do it, among other things," during their conversation, Ushakov added.