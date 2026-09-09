White House may reduce role of Witkoff, Kushner in Ukraine’s peace process — FT

LONDON, September 9. /TASS/. Although US President Donald Trump has not yet made up his mind regarding changes in the US shuttle diplomacy, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Ratcliffe may play a more active role in future negotiations on resolving the Ukrainian conflict, the Financial Times (FT) newspaper reported citing sources.

According to the newspaper, the White House has long been examining the possibility of reforming its negotiating team after the peace process stalled because of the US-Iranian conflict.

The report says that a turf war has broken out between Ratcliffe and Witkoff over who will be the chief US negotiator.