Kiev planned terrorist attacks in Moscow against UK envoy, diplomats as provocation — FSB

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Kiev planned to use information gathered by one of its agents about staff members of the UK embassy in Moscow to prepare terrorist attacks against the ambassador and other British diplomats, with the aim of subsequently blaming Moscow and dragging the UK into a direct armed conflict with Russia, the Federal Security Service (FSB) press office reported.

The FSB detained a former UK embassy security guard who was a Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) agent gathering information on British diplomats.

"The Kiev regime planned to use the abovementioned information to prepare and carry out sabotage and terrorist acts against the head of the UK diplomatic mission and other diplomats, followed by accusations that Russia was responsible for these acts, in order to drag the UK into a direct armed conflict with Russia, ensure additional supplies of weapons and military equipment from London to Ukraine, and intensify sanctions pressure on Russia," the press office emphasized.