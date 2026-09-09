Apple unveils its first foldable iPhone

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Apple has unveiled its first foldable smartphone - the iPhone Duo. The event was broadcast on the corporation's website.

The smartphone unfolds horizontally and features an asymmetrical body when closed. As the presentation showed, the unfolded device bears a closer resemblance to a book or a passport than to the elongated design typical of foldable devices over the past few years. Apple’s new head, John Ternus, has said that the smartphone is now more iPad-like.

This is Apple’s thinnest smartphone. It features a titanium frame. The smartphone doesn't have Face ID, and the fingerprint scanner is located on the side. Some controls have been moved to the side due to the wide screen.