IN BRIEF: Civilian killed as Ukraine launches 448 drones at Russia overnight

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Air defenses shot down 448 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea last night, the Defense Ministry reported.

Drone debris fell on a private house in the town of Borisoglebsk in the Voronezh Region, killing a woman and injuring two other people. Twenty-eight civilians were injured in a Ukrainian unmanned boat attack on the seafront in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

TASS has gathered the key information about the consequences of the attacks.

Scale of attacks

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 448 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aircraft (UAVs) over Russian regions between 8:00 p.m. Moscow time on September 9 and 8:00 a.m. Moscow time on September 10 (5:00 p.m.-5:00 a.m. GMT), the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

- According to the ministry, the drones were downed over the Astrakhan, Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Oryol, Rostov, Tula, Dagestan, Kalmykia and Krasnodar regions, as well as Crimea, the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea.

- About 90 drones were destroyed in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Taganrog, Novoshakhtinsk, Volgodonsk and 16 districts of the Rostov Region, Governor Yury Slyusar said on the Max social media platform.

- Air defenses shot down 19 Ukrainian UAVs over the Voronezh Region, Governor Alexander Gusev wrote on Max.

- Air defenses destroyed ten Ukrainian drones over the Kaluga Region, Governor Vladislav Shapsha said on Max.

Consequences

- Drone debris fell on a private house in Borisoglebsk, Voronezh Region, regional Governor Alexander Gusev said on Max.

- The incident caused a fire that killed a woman born in 1983.

- Another two people were injured and received medical assistance on the spot.

- A fire resulting from a drone strike destroyed a residential building in an urban district in the Voronezh Region; the windows of a technical college were damaged, as were the door of a cultural center, two power lines, an electricity pylon, a bus, and a car.

- The windows of an apartment building and a private house were shattered in another district, along with six cars and a garage.

- Falling drone fragments caused fires at port infrastructure facilities in Makhachkala and the Avar Music and Drama Theater, acting head of Dagestan Fyodor Shchukin said on Max.

- The fires were promptly extinguished; there were no casualties.

- Drone debris damaged two private houses and several cars in the Millerovsky District of the Rostov Region, Governor Yury Slyusar said.

- Four private houses lost electricity due to power line damage.

- Dry grass caught fire after drone fragments came down in the Tarasovsky District; there were no casualties and the fire has been put out.

Unmanned boat attack on Sochi

- A fire broke out on the seafront in Sochi following an attack involving unmanned boats, the regional crisis center reported.

- Emergency response teams are working at the scene.

- According to the latest reports, 28 people, including two children, were injured.

- Three adults and a child remain hospitalized.

- Sochi Mayor Andrey Proshunin said that their lives were not in danger.

- The crisis center added that beach infrastructure and a part of the Primorskaya Embankment had been damaged.

- Proshunin ordered his deputies and district heads to promptly take measures to ensure sanitary safety and restore infrastructure facilities.