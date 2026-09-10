US, Israeli guarantees needed for IAEA to be granted full access to Iranian nuke sites

GENEVA, September 9. /TASS/. The resumption of International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) full-scale verification activities at Iran’s nuclear facilities will require reliable guarantees of the non-use of force from the United States and Israel, Russian Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"Russia insists that, in order to restore full-scale verification activities in Iran, truly reliable guarantees are needed from the United States and Israel that they will not resume the use of force or the threat of force," he said at a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors.

According to the Russian diplomat, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi could play a constructive role in securing such guarantees in his contacts with the countries concerned. He also noted that, despite the critical security situation, Tehran has agreed to hold IAEA inspections at all the three power units of the Bushehr NPP in mid-September.

The latest session of the IAEA Board of Governors opened in Vienna on September 7. Its participants are scheduled to review issues related to the Iranian nuclear program and the implementation of IAEA safeguards in Iran. The session will conclude on September 11.