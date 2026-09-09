Russia’s ex-Sports Minister Kolobkov nominated for FIDE vice president post

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia’s former Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov has been nominated as a candidate for the position of vice-president of the World Chess (FIDE), the press office of the international chess federation announced to TASS on Wednesday.

Kolobkov earlier told TASS that several international federations supported his nomination for FIDE vice president.

"Kolobkov has been confirmed as a candidate for the post of the organization’s vice-president," according to FIDE’s press office.

Kolobkov, 56, served as the Russian minister of sports between October 2016 and January 2020. Kolobkov won an Olympic gold at the 2000 Olympic Games in foil fencing in addition to winning two Olympic silver and three bronze medals. Kolobkov is also a six-time World Champion and a two-time European Champion in fencing.

The election of the FIDE top-tier officials, including a new president, will take place at the General Assembly of the organization, which will be held on September 26-27 in Samarkand.

The FIDE press service earlier stated to TASS that the Russian men's and women's national teams would not be taking part in the 46th World Chess Olympiad.

Later, Arkady Dvorkovich, who had previously suspended the powers of the FIDE president, said that on August 23 the FIDE Council would consider the issue of admitting the Russian national teams to the Olympiad.

The 2026 World Chess Olympiad will take place on September 16-27 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.