Vietnamese leader describes talks with Putin as ‘highly successful’

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Vietnamese President To Lam, who is in Russia on a state visit, said he had had "highly successful talks" with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

To Lam said he was "very pleased to once again visit the great and beautiful country of Russia with rich traditions" on an invitation from its president.

"President Putin and I have just conducted highly successful talks in the atmosphere of openness, friendship, high mutual trust and mutual understanding," the Vietnamese leader has told reporters.

In his words, the sides noted that the strategic partnership of the two countries "has reached a positive, practical and comprehensive progress, anchored by shared interests and with a solid foundation of mutual trust."

Trade and economic cooperation has become the main focus of this relationship. At the same time, defense and security cooperation, as well as energy and oil industry contacts serve as the strategic pillars of it and are viewed as "strategic priority areas."

Besides, To Lam views cooperation in science, technology and education as "one of the driving forces designed to take relations between our countries to a new level."

Vietnam and Russia have confirmed that their traditionally friendly, time-tested relations "are priceless values for the two nations."

Amid the rapid and turbulent changes in the regional and global situation, the two nations’ readiness to deepen and expand their relationship "is of particular significance," he continued.

"It serves the interests of partnership and each country’s strategic development goals and also makes a positive contribution to ensuring peace, stability and development in the region and worldwide," the Vietnamese leader said.