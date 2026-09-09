Russia developing protective system to safeguard warehouses from drones

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia is developing a four-level system to protect warehouse facilities against drone threats and attacks, Roman Belyayev, head of the Severstal Engineering JSC’s commercial construction project, said in an interview with TASS.

"Four-level protection systems are being developed in Russia to protect warehouses from the threat of and attacks by drones. The system consists of three types of netting, ropes, cables, and special protective mats. This provides the highest level of protection with good fire resistance and anti-corrosion treatment. In addition, the company (Severstal) manufactures quick-release anti-UAV defense systems that can later be removed, returned, and certified," he said.

According to Belyayev, warehouses are in desperate need of a system like this. "We have 90 designers booked two months in advance; we don’t have enough people to keep up with all the design work. Demand is very high," he added.

Demand for protection systems is coming from both commercial warehouses – such as Wildberries and Ozon – and state-owned companies. "If we look at the market as a whole, right now, as a rule, everyone wants at least minimal, standard protection," the expert noted. Chinese companies are also delivering protective nets to Russia.