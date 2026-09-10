Russia receives $3.77 bln in revenue from migration processes over 1.5 years

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russia received 321 bln rubles ($3.77 bln) in revenue as a result of all migration processes over the past year and a half, First Deputy Russian Interior Minister and Head of the Interior Ministry's Migration Service Andrey Kikot said.

"Over the past year and a half, as a result of all migration processes, the state received 321 bln rubles in revenue, an increase of 30%," he said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the Day of Migration Units of the Interior Ministry system.

The President clarified that the federal budget received more than 60 bln rubles ($705.47 mln) of that amount, while regional budgets received more than 250-260 bln rubles ($2.94-$3.06 bln). "But, as I understand it, primarily from work permits?" Putin asked. "Yes, absolutely right," Kikot replied.

According to him, the legal segment of labor migration will grow and, accordingly, revenue will also increase. "We will work toward that," Kikot concluded.