Russian, Vietnamese leaders hold talks with expanded circle of delegates

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Vietnamese Communist Party, Vietnamese President To Lam held talks with the expanded circle of delegates in the St. Alexander Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace.

A number of documents have been signed.

The official welcome ceremony for To Lam and other Vietnamese delegates was held in the Kremlin’s St. George’s Hall earlier in the day. Apart from that, the two leaders held a meeting with a limited circle of delegates.