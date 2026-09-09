Nearly 70% of Russians plan to vote in September elections — CEC

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Nearly 70% of Russians surveyed said they would vote in September’s elections, according to information presented at a meeting of Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC).

"Of those surveyed, 68.1% said they would vote, while 22.2% said they would probably vote," the commission’s materials state.

Around 10% were undecided or responded negatively.

Among those planning to vote, more than 80% intend to visit polling stations, 6.3% will vote at home, 0.9% will use the Mobile Voter system, and 5.4% will opt for remote electronic voting.

Elections to the ninth State Duma will take place during the September 18-20 voting period. Residents of the Donbass and Novorossiya regions will participate for the first time. Ten parties are on the ballot in the federal electoral district: United Russia, the Communist Party, the Liberal Democratic Party, New People, A Just Russia, the Russian Party of Pensioners for Social Justice, Communists of Russia, Rodina, the Russian Ecological Party The Greens, and the Party of Direct Democracy.

Elections to legislative assemblies in 39 regions will take place concurrently, along with elections for regional leaders: eight regions will hold direct elections, while three will elect their leaders through regional parliaments. Around 23,000 seats and posts will be filled in total.