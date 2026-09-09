MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Ukraine’s reserves are so depleted and its society is so exhausted that its continued survival as a sovereign country is no longer guaranteed, Vladimir Zelensky’s former press secretary Yulia Mendel said.

"Ukraine is on its last breath. It is losing its people. It is losing the chance of a future. Institutions are rotting. The ordinary rules of how a society treats itself are rotting. The society itself is wearing down," she wrote on the X social network.

In her words, the consequences of this process may be catastrophic.

"We hear the same shortages again and again: there is no money for soldiers' salaries, there is not enough ammunition, there are no air-defense systems left to find. This is a war running on fumes. And the consequences are so catastrophic that it is no longer obvious whether Ukraine, as a country, will still be here," Mendel added.