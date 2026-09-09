Russia can raze Kiev to ground but feels responsible for humankind’s future — Medvedev

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russia has all the military capacities to strike Kiev and key NATO facilities so that not a single stone is left sanding, but it understands its responsibility for the future of humankind, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"Yes, our military capabilities would allow us to strike Kiev and key NATO facilities so that not a single stone would be left standing, only grey nuclear dust. But that would be a point of no return for the entire planet, not just for the opposing sides," he said in an interview with the Vedomosti daily.

According to Medvedev, Russia understands its responsibility for the future of humankind and is sparing no effort to prevent a global catastrophe, but its patience is not endless.