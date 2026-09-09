Zarubezhneft reaches production sharing agreement for blocks on Vietnamese shelf

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Zarubezhneft and Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade have signed a production sharing agreement for blocks on the Vietnamese shelf, a TASS correspondent reported from the signing ceremony.

"Director General of JSC Zarubezhneft Sergey I. Kudryashov and the Minister of Industry and Trade of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam <...> are exchanging the investment registration certificate for continental shelf blocks of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the production sharing agreement for continental shelf blocks of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam," according to an announcement during the ceremony.

Moreover, the Russian company and PetroVietnam exchanged a framework agreement on cooperation in the implementation of the project to establish a strategic oil reserve, and an investment cooperation deal.

Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov and the Vietnamese Minister of Finance also signed a memorandum on strengthening cooperation to foster investment ties between the two countries.