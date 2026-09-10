Russia, US have much to talk about — Russian diplomat

VLADIVOSTOK, September 10. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington have much to discuss, and it is important to turn words into action, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"You know, that's a very interesting way of framing the question: is there anything else to talk about? Of course, there is. But it's important to turn those words into action," she said when asked about a potential meeting between the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, on the sidelines of the APEC summit in China and potential topics for dialogue.

"Russia has implemented everything and is implementing everything it agreed upon both with the United States and with other countries," she stressed.

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) was held in Vladivostok on September 1 through 4. The main theme of the 2026 forum was "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The forum was organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government.

TASS was the forum’s general media partner.