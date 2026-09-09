Meeting with CIA director 'businesslike, friendly' — Russian intel chief

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin described the tone of his meeting with US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Ratcliffe as "businesslike and friendly."

"The tone was quite businesslike and friendly. Everything was professional and clear, and it will remain that way," Naryshkin told a journalist from the Yunashev Live Telegram channel.

Asked about further contacts with the CIA director, the SVR chief said the sides would "make arrangements.".