RDIF CEO accused FT of disseminating disinformation to derail Russia-US dialogue

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The Financial Times publishes false information to derail the dialogue between the United States and Russia and undermine the positions of US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Russian president’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said.

"Why would FT publish lies and fake news to derail the US-Russia dialogue and try to undermine Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner? Maybe because UK/EU warmongering war profiteers are panicking about US-Russia dialogue and cooperation?" he wrote on X, commenting on White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly’s post refuting the Financial Times’ statement that the White House had declined to comment on the information in its article.

According to Kelly, the material was published before the newspaper's request reached the US administration's press service.

Earlier, the Financial Times reported, citing sources, that although US President Donald Trump has not yet made up his mind regarding changes in US shuttle diplomacy, CIA Director John Ratcliffe may play a more active role in future negotiations on resolving the Ukrainian conflict. The report says that a turf war has broken out between Ratcliffe and Witkoff over who will be the chief US negotiator.