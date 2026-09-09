Hanoi, Moscow to boost ties in defense, security, digital transformation — To Lam

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Vietnam and Russia are set to boost their ties in the spheres of defense, security, science and digital transformation, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Vietnamese President To Lam said.

"The sides have agreed to expand cooperation in the sphere of defense and security, and to boost military-technical cooperation as a strategic pillar of bilateral relations. They have also agreed to coordinate their response to non-traditional security challenges, in the sphere of preventing and combatting transnational crime and crime in the high-tech sphere," To Lam said at a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to sum up the results of his state visit to Russia.

He also said that Hanoi and Moscow are set to "transform science and technology, innovations and digital transformation into a real pillar and the primary driving force of bilateral relations."

"The parties will broaden joint research and use of cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence, digital technologies, biotechnologies, new materials, quantum technologies, space technologies, and automation," To Lam continued.

The Vietnamese leader also paid special attention to the humanitarian sphere. In his words, Vietnam and Russia will "broaden cooperation in education, professional training, healthcare, culture, tourism, labor, and people’s diplomacy, thus further strengthening the solid social foundation of bilateral relations."

"We have agreed to continue creating favorable conditions for travel between the citizens of our countries, to increase the number of regular and charter flights, and to develop maritime transport routes, as well as road and rail transport corridors," To Lam said.