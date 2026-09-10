Zelensky hopes to meet with Trump after September 20 — media

ROME, September 10. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky hopes to meet with US President Donald Trump after September 20, Italy’s La Stampa said.

"I hope to meet with Trump around 20th of September and I want to raise the issue of supplies of American air defense systems," the newspaper quoted him as saying.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Georgy Tikhy said on Tuesday that an in-person meeting between Zelensky and Trump had been preliminarily scheduled for September.

After their latest meeting in Washington in late July, The Financial Times reported, citing sources, that Trump had refused to provide Kiev with interceptor missiles for Patriot systems. Following those talks, The Atlantic reported, also citing sources, that Zelensky also did not get permission to use Starlink to strike deep into Russia. It noted, however, that Trump did not give a definitive no, while entrepreneur Elon Musk had refused to meet with Zelensky.