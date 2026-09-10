FSB detains SBU agent in Moscow for gathering information on UK diplomats

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) detained a former UK embassy security guard and Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) agent who was gathering information on British diplomats for Ukrainian blogger Dmitry Karpenko, also known as Apostol Dmitry, the FSB press office reported.

"During counterintelligence operations, the FSB exposed an agent of the Ukrainian Security Service, a Russian citizen born in 1981, who was an employee of a security firm providing protection for the UK embassy in Moscow," the press office said. He has been detained, and a criminal case has been opened under Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code (High Treason).

"It has been documented that the Russian national, acting on instructions from Ukrainian blogger Dmitry Karpenko (also known as Dmitry Apostol), collected information on employees of the abovementioned diplomatic mission, including photographs, residential addresses, vehicles used, meetings and trips, and the diplomatic mission’s security system and events held there," the FSB said.