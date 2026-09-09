Russia destroys 675 Ukrainian warplanes over course of special op

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Since the start of the special military operation, Russian troops have destroyed 675 Ukrainian warplanes, according to TASS calculations based on the Russian Defense Ministry’s daily bulletins.

In its September 9 bulletin, the ministry said that a total of 674 Ukrainian warplanes have been destroyed.

Later that evening, the ministry published footage of a Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 being destroyed on the tarmac of the Vasilkov airfield near Kiev.

The latest successful operation brings the total number of planes destroyed by Russian troops in the course of the special military operation to 675.