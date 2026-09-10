DALLAS /Texas/, September 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that was signed with Iran in 2015 to settle the problem of the Iranian nuclear program as "one of the worst deals in the history."

"Barack Hussein Obama (the 44th US President - TASS) made a deal, JCPOA. One of the worst deals in the history. It was a road to a nuclear weapon for Iran," he told the Republican midterm convention in Texas.

Germany and five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, or the United Kingdom, China, Russia, the United States, and France signed the JCPOA, known as the Iran nuclear deal, with Iran in 2015, putting an end to a long-running standoff about Iran’s alleged development of nuclear weapons. However, during his first presidential term, Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018 and re-imposed all the anti-Iranian sanctions after they began to be lifted under the deal.

"If I didn't cancel the JCPOA, and if we didn't hit them with our beautiful B2 bombers (against Iranian nuclear sites in Isfahan, Nataz, and Fordow - TASS), they would have a nuclear weapon right now," Trump said, adding that the conflict with Iran would end shortly after the midterm elections. According to Trump, the Iranians "want a deal desperately."

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding envisaging an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, the United States resumed large-scale attacks on Iran overnight to July 8, having accused it of breaching the existing agreements in what concerned the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States will hold its midterm congressional elections on November 3, 2026. As many as 33 of the 100 Senate seats and all 435 seats in the House of Representatives will be contested. Republicans currently control both chambers.

The United States traditionally holds party conventions every four years ahead of presidential elections. The Dallas event is the first such convention held ahead of midterm elections.