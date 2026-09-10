Medvedev anticipates soon ‘peaceful death’ of International Criminal Court

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has predicted a soon "peaceful death" of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

According to Medvedev, the ICC is an example of a completely failed model of a court. "Now, practically all countries, including leading ones, except European states, have begun to say that the model this court is based on is flawed," he said in an interview with the Vedomosti daily.

The problem is that the ICC is based on the principle of universal jurisdiction even over those countries that have not signed its founding documents, he explained.

"That is why I think the International Criminal Court will soon die a peaceful death. Good riddance," he added.