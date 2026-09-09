Russian stocks close mixed on Wednesday

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed mixed on Wednesday as the ruble-denominated MOEX Index fell by 0.44% to 2,264.01 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index added 0.74% to 834.57 points. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost 9 kopecks to 12.66 rubles.

BCS World of Investment projects the dollar exchange rate for Thursday at 84.5-85.2 rubles, and the yuan at 12.6-12.7 rubles. The MOEX Index is expected at the 2,250-2,290-point range.

Freedom Global believes the MOEX Index could trade within the 2,250-2,350-point range on September 10. Forecasts for the dollar, euro, and yuan exchange rates for Thursday are 84-86 rubles, 98-100 rubles, and 12.6-13 rubles, respectively.

According to Tsifra Broker, exchange rates will likely remain within the ranges of 12.5-12.8 rubles per yuan, 83-86 rubles per dollar, and 96-100 rubles per euro in the time remaining before the Bank of Russia meeting.