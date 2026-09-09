Putin says volume of trade between Russia, Vietnam does not match potential

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes the current volume of trade between Russia and Vietnam does not match their potential.

"We noted with satisfaction that trade turnover increased by 5.7% in 2025. However, as our dear friend and guest noted, this is certainly not enough. The total volume in absolute terms does not yet match our potential," Putin said following talks with his Vietnamese counterpart, To Lam.

Nevertheless, the trend is positive, the Russian leader noted. "In the first half of this year, trade grew by another 13.8%. Such positive momentum is largely the result of the free trade agreement between Vietnam and the EAEU," Putin said, adding that the implementation of the document has contributed to a significant increase in mutual investment volumes and boosted technology exchanges.