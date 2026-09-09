{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Putin says volume of trade between Russia, Vietnam does not match potential

In the first half of this year, trade grew by another 13.8%, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes the current volume of trade between Russia and Vietnam does not match their potential.

"We noted with satisfaction that trade turnover increased by 5.7% in 2025. However, as our dear friend and guest noted, this is certainly not enough. The total volume in absolute terms does not yet match our potential," Putin said following talks with his Vietnamese counterpart, To Lam.

Nevertheless, the trend is positive, the Russian leader noted. "In the first half of this year, trade grew by another 13.8%. Such positive momentum is largely the result of the free trade agreement between Vietnam and the EAEU," Putin said, adding that the implementation of the document has contributed to a significant increase in mutual investment volumes and boosted technology exchanges.

Tags
Vietnam
US Department of Energy raises this year’s forecast for price of barrel of Brent to $91.01
The price of Brent crude is expected to average $73.74 per barrel in 2027, declining as global oil production rises and inventories recover
Read more
Russia’s defense chief reaffirms strategic status of partnership with Tajikistan
Andrey Belousov said it at a reception to mark the 35th anniversary of the republic’s independence
Read more
Top US diplomat describes Ukraine talks in Moscow, Kiev as substantive
Marco Rubio commented on a trip to Russia and Ukraine by US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner
Read more
Kiev knows what needs to be done for peaceful settlement — Peskov
The Russian Presidential Press Secretary said the Kiev regime is currently “in a very difficult situation” caused by shortages of funds and weapons"
Read more
Logistics centers, cargo terminal, warehouses hit: group strikes by Russian Armed Forces
Ukrainian media reported explosions overnight and on Wednesday morning in Kiev, Nikolayev, Romny in the Sumy Region, and in Kharkov
Read more
INNOPROM India international industrial expo kicks off in New Delhi
The exposition features over 130 Russian and Indian participants
Read more
Russian retaliatory strikes for Ukraine’s attacks carry graver consequences, Lavrov says
According to the Russian foreign minister, the end of Ukraine is not a happy one, so he feels sorry for Britain
Read more
Kiev says Zelensky, Trump to hold in-person meeting in September
Vladimir Zelensky earlier told journalists that he wanted to meet with Donald Trump to discuss receiving ballistic missiles
Read more
Russia, North Korea to continue strengthening strategic partnership, Putin tells Kim
"Relations between Moscow and Pyongyang have always been based on the principles of friendship, good-neighborliness, and mutual assistance," the Russian president noted
Read more
Replication of talks on Ukraine’s possible NATO membership out of question — Lavrov
The foreign minister said that Russia had already responded to this scenario, stating that any people in military uniform and deployment of any military facilities would be a legitimate target
Read more
Merz says Germany’s energy supply for winter secured despite half-empty storage facilities
The German chancellor believes that initiating frantic state purchases now, as demanded by the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, would be a mistake
Read more
Trump to address Republican convention in Dallas on September 9-10
The US president said that the event is attracting a lot of interest, but he would like "to save the ‘stage’" for candidates that are in tight races in the midterm elections
Read more
US envoys Witkoff, Kushner search for results in Ukrainian conflict settlement — Lavrov
They visited Moscow on September 5 and Kiev on September 6
Read more
Iran seizes US Dive-LD underwater drone in Strait of Hormuz — IRGC
The drone has been in service with the US Navy since 2025
Read more
Zelensky’s ex-spokesperson no longer sure Ukraine will retain statehood
Yulia Mendel said the society itself is wearing down
Read more
Saudi Arabia carries out over 30 airstrikes on Yemen — Houthis
According to the report, the strikes targeted the governorates of Al-Jawf, Marib, Al-Hodeidah, and Taiz
Read more
Knyaz Vandal drones have no counterparts worldwide — special op participant
Timur Syrtlanov emphasized that the special military operation had given a powerful impetus to the development of the domestic military-industrial complex
Read more
Abu Dhabi as venue for talks, Ukraine peace roadmap: Kremlin aide’s statements
Yury Ushakov said that Moscow and Washington discussed the possibility of resuming contacts with Ukraine on a peaceful settlement, including trilateral talks
Read more
Putin may agree to participate in Russia-China-US Summit if such offer is made — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that such format of the summit cannot be considered as exclusive wish by the US, Chinese or Russian sides
Read more
Lebanese army intensifies operations in Nabatieh following Israeli airstrikes
According to its statement, the troops had earlier been deployed across all areas of southern Lebanon not occupied by Israel "to reassure residents"
Read more
US attacks another Iranian oil tanker — TV
According to Iran’s public broadcaster, the crew are currently rowing lifeboats to Jask
Read more
Press review: Iran expands its naval war with US and EU blocks US ambitions in Greenland
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 8th
Read more
Battlegroup South infantry begins assault on Druzhkovka — Russian Defense Ministry
Russian forces used precision-guided weapons to hit a warehouse of an enterprise producing unmanned boats, drones and components for them in Kiev overnight
Read more
Putin gave Trump objective analysis of special military operation — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov added that Vladimir Putin presented Russia's view of the prospects for progress on the battlefield
Read more
New US sanctions against Russia sit awkwardly with sentiments at negotiations — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that Washington still continue extending all sanctions imposed by then-President of the US Joe Biden and the Biden Congress
Read more
Ukrainian army carries out 53 attacks on DPR in past day, kills civilian
Thirteen people were injured
Read more
US envoys leave Kiev in shock over Zelensky entourage’s behavior — lawmaker
Anna Skorokhod recalled that David Arakhamia, the head of the parliamentary faction of the ruling Servant of the People party, was wearing a "Kiev regime" T-shirt while speaking with the US envoys
Read more
Ukrainian checkpoint on border with Moldova suspends operations — State Border Service
Military cargo for the Ukrainian armed forces is being delivered from Romania via international checkpoints in the Odessa region, transiting through Moldova
Read more
US strikes Iranian oil tanker near Kharg Island — agency
According to a report by Tasnim, no one was hurt
Read more
Hysteria following Leipzig drone incident is planned escalation — MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the widespread dissemination of baseless, false, and even absurd accusations has become a mandatory element of the information war against Russia
Read more
Germany’s AfD leader calls for resumption of Russian gas supplies amid low storage
Alice Weidel stressed that gas injection must be the top priority
Read more
Russia open to resolution-oriented talks, no ultimatums — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, the American negotiators - Steve Whitkoff and Jared Kushner - are addressing the problem rather than demanding something that is unfair and impossible
Read more
Iran strikes two US destroyers with ballistic missiles — IRGC
According to the statement, the strikes inflicted significant damage on the ships
Read more
AfD co-leader speaks out against supplying Ukraine with drones used to strike Russia
Responding to a question about the lifting of sanctions against Russia, Tino Chrupalla emphasized that "sanctions in any form are pointless"
Read more
Russia to propose business forum with Germany, US and AfD in 2027 — envoy
Kirill Dmitriev said the main goal of the event is to "revive business dialogue and bring common sense back"
Read more
Russia’s response to Ukrainian attacks, West’s strategic error: Lavrov’s statements
"The world is multipolar regardless, because America is weakening in terms of its weight in the global economy and, consequently, its influence in global politics," the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
Kremlin comments on potential Putin-Trump meeting, reasons for Kiev's 'flexibility'
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump have not discussed the specifics of a potential meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in China
Read more
Lavrov compares the West to 'a wounded beast that is becoming far more dangerous'
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that there can be no artificial preservation of Western dominance, which has lasted for over 500 years
Read more
Kiev’s Azov battalion has no motivated soldiers left — expert
Andrey Marochko said the Azov fighters had lost steam, and Russian forces are now crushing what used to be elite units
Read more
Panic spreading in Ukraine over lack of winter preparedness, says Verkhovna Rada member
A day earlier, Anna Skorokhod said notices containing instructions for residents in the event of a potential collapse of essential services this winter had begun appearing in Kiev
Read more
US imposes sanctions against 35 companies for supporting Iran’s aviation sector
The companies are based in Iran, the UAE, the UK, Malaysia, Turkey, and Kazakhstan
Read more
Lavrov recalls Putin’s words that if Europe attacks Russia, the war will be 'short'
The Russian foreign minister noted that the head of state repeated several times that Moscow is not going to attack several times
Read more
Zelensky's 'aerial blackmail' tantamount to attempt to sow chaos — Russian MFA
Zelensky's statements exposed the terrorist nature of the Kiev regime, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
IN BRIEF: Kremlin comments on accusations from Merz, Ukraine peace, Japanese militarism
Dmitry Peskov criticized attempts to blame Russia for everything as an expression of Russophobia that could turn into "a persecution mania"
Read more
Russian stocks close mixed on Tuesday
The yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost 13 kopecks to 12.75 rubles
Read more
Expired missiles supplied to Ukraine could detonate at European bases — war correspondent
Alexander Kharchenko explained that expired missiles can explode on their own, without a command, as the munitions deteriorate with age
Read more
Russian military base in Tajikistan on standby to fight external threats — defense chief
Close cooperation to use it has been maintained, Andrey Belousov said
Read more
Top German diplomat says Kiev must pay greater attention to Berlin's economic interests
Johann Wadephul explained that Germany should benefit from providing Ukraine with the largest share of financial and military support
Read more
Millions of KVN fiber-optic drones delivered to Russia’s special op zone — developer
"To this day, the KVN’s effectiveness as a frontline strike drone has not diminished," Alexey Chadayev said
Read more
Putin, Aliyev agree by telephone to intensify Moscow-Baku contacts
The Kremlin press service reported that the heads of state "discussed a number of pressing issues"
Read more
Lavrov finds allegations that Russia going to attack Europe 'absurd'
The foreign minister also believes that Europe will not attack Russia in the meantime
Read more
Iran carries out missile strikes on Jordan airbases hosting US forces — TV
According to sources cited by SNN, At least 20 missiles were launched at two airbases
Read more
Russia observed three-day moratorium on using force over US envoys’ visit to Kiev
Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited Moscow on September 5 and Kiev on September 6
Read more
Kremlin expects Russia-US-Ukraine meeting in foreseeable future — spokesman
Dmitry Peskov also rejected the possibility of an imminent road map for settlement
Read more
Kiev displays 'flexibility' due to lack of funds — Kremlin spokesman
This is not what flexibility that would bring about a settlement looks like, Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Top US diplomat says steps toward Ukraine settlement could emerge in coming weeks
Marco Rubio added that the US "has always been willing to play the role of a mediator"
Read more
Vucic says will dissolve parliament on September 9, elections will be held on October 25
Both decisions will be announced on Wednesday at noon, the Serbian president says
Read more
Putin to hold talks with Vietnamese President To Lam
The officials will discuss trade and economic relations, scientific and educational ties, humanitarian exchanges, and security and defense cooperation
Read more
General Assembly session kicks off at UN headquarters
During the meeting, which lasted just under an hour, UN General Assembly President Khalilur Rahman addressed delegations on the session’s priorities
Read more
Kremlin spokesman comments on Ukraine settlement roadmaps, budget deficit, gas prices
Russia expects the launch of trilateral Russian-US-Ukrainian negotiations in the foreseeable future, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russian air defenses down 12 smart bombs, 713 Ukrainian drones over past day
Ukraine has lost approximately 1,285 troops in the special military operation zone over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Iran to use proceeds from Hormuz Strait to improve living standards — lawmaker
Hassan Ghashghavi said that the revenues will be channeled to provide food vouchers, strengthen the country’s defense and infrastructure capabilities, as well as to improve the standard of living of military personnel
Read more
Press review: Canada hits back at US tariffs and Spain faces scrutiny over Russian claims
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 9th
Read more
Pentagon says NATO must be prepared for ‘protracted conflict’ in Ukraine
Elbridge Colby added that the authority "cannot predict" the duration of the conflict
Read more
US Central Command claims to have destroyed five Iranian oil tankers
According to the US military, this was a response to IRGC attacks on US Navy warships twice over the past two days
Read more
Copper price hits all-time high on Comex
The price was up by 2.85% at $6.873 per pound
Read more
Putin describes talks with Vietnamese counterpart as productive
The Russian leader said the sides addressed key bilateral and international issues
Read more
UAE warned Israeli PM of looming Hamas attack before October 7 — newspaper
Haaretz cites sources from a new book on the incident as saying that about ten days before the attack, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan called Benjamin Netanyahu to warn him that Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar was preparing a major attack on Israel
Read more
Vucic dissolves Serbian parliament, early elections set for October 25
The decree enters into force on the day of its publication
Read more
Russia's Safonov nominated for 2026 Lev Yashin Trophy
The awarding event will take place on October 26 in London
Read more
Confidence in imminent victory, Putin’s visit to India: statements by Kremlin spokesman
Russia has to achieve its goals regarding Ukraine through a special military operation, although it would prefer to do so by peaceful means, Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
US strikes targets near Iran’s Kharg Island, Jask — reporter
According to Jennifer Griffin, the targets included Iranian oil tankers
Read more
West called for Ukraine ceasefire to quell massive Russian attacks — Lavrov
The foreign minister explained that Moscow had been responding fiercely to Kiev's attacks on Russian territory for some time
Read more
Defense industry facilities, logistics centers in Kiev region: targets of Russian strikes
Russian forces struck the Kiev-based Reinforced Concrete Structure Plant No. 1 in Kiev
Read more
Ukrainian drone attack on Krasnodar Region city kills four, injures 29 — governor
Veniamin Kondratyev said that Novorossiysk was the most targeted
Read more
Results of US envoys’ visits and EU speculations: Putin-Trump phone call
The phone call lasted for exactly one hour and was constructive and candid, Vladimir Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov said
Read more
Ukrainian settlement requires communicating with Russia — US Treasury Secretary
Scott Bessent stated this while commenting on his meeting with Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov
Read more
Iran to respond to any US aggression without hesitation — foreign ministry
The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its determination to protect its sovereignty and national interests
Read more
NATO preparing for protracted confrontation with Russia — diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova specified that NATO’s plans to build up military potential indicate a transition from limited deterrence to preparation for a potential protracted military actions
Read more
Putin, Trump hold telephone conversation
Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov informed of the conversation between the Russian leader and his US counterpart
Read more
Diplomat rejects US allegations of Chinese companies copying US AI technology
Liu Chang, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, urged the US to "discard bias" and "stop its containment on China’s sci-tech development"
Read more
Lavrov says EU has turned into NATO-like military bloc
The Russian foreign minister commentied on Ukraine’s European integration plans
Read more
Kalashnikov Group delivers another batch of precision air defense missiles to customer
The 9M333 anti-air missile is designed to engage aerial targets at any time of day in conditions involving the use of dropped, parachuted and modulated organized optical countermeasures
Read more
IN BRIEF: Situation around Hungary's expulsion of ten Russian diplomats
Russia’s "response to the Russophobic lobby in Budapest will be harsh and painful," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Shootouts in Kiev due to SBU, GUR fighting over influence in illegal business — expert
According to Vitaly Kiselev, the special services, which were supposed to safeguard Ukraine's integrity and constitutional order, have violated all existing international practices
Read more
Lavrov defends Putin’s warning to potential aggressors
The Russian president previously said that if someone tries to "devour" Russia, they can expect to "get hit in the teeth"
Read more
Russia, China to expand AI cooperation — Russian diplomat
"China has established a compelling international platform for interaction, framing it as an 'organization,' and Russia has supported this initiative," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russia to emerge from Ukraine conflict even stronger militarily — RUSI report
Russia has shifted from relying on mass firepower to mass precision strikes
Read more
Russia's budget deficit at $67.56 bln, 2.5% of GDP in January-August
Federal budget expenditures totaled $370.18 bln in January-August 2026
Read more
Global oil market may face oversupply in foreseeable future — US Treasury chief
Scott Bessent did not rule out OPEC "falling apart"
Read more
Russia’s Dan-T munition is export version of Banderole missile — expert
"One of the munition’s main competitive advantages is its significantly lower cost compared to Western counterparts," Alexander Stepanov said
Read more
Innoprom. India International Industrial Exhibition begins in New Delhi
The plenary session, titled "Enhancing Russian-Indian Trade and Industrial Partnership: Towards Greater Self-Reliance," will be the central event of the exhibition’s business program
Read more
Import pressure on Russian steel market persists — Severstal
According to Director of Severstal Distribution Viktor Romanovsky, the situation is more challenging in the finished products segment
Read more
Zelensky’s 'aerial blackmail', Europe’s anti-Russian hysteria: diplomat’s statements
The situation with the Professor Molchanov vessel is far from being resolved, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Four people killed, 29 others injured in Novorossiysk, 596 UAVs: attack aftermath
As many as four people, including a child, were killed in a massive Ukrainian drone attack on Novorossiysk in the Krasnodar Region
Read more
Ukraine has lost all signs of independent subject of international relations — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat said that "Ukraine, which we recognized as a legitimate entity in global politics, no longer exists"
Read more
Battlegroup South infantry begins assault on Druzhkovka — Russian Defense Ministry
According to the report, the units are operating according to a standard plan
Read more
White House may reduce role of Witkoff, Kushner in Ukraine’s peace process — FT
According to the newspaper, the White House has long been examining the possibility of reforming its negotiating team after the peace process stalled
Read more
Russia will not stop execution of military tasks during negotiations on Ukraine — Lavrov
Moscow is open to negotiations, the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
Ukraine to use EU loan to purchase about 1,000 Patriot missiles — defense chief
According to the Ukrinform media outlet, Yevgeny Khmara specified that missile deliveries would largely begin in the coming years
Read more
Air defenses intercept 107 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions
They were destroyed over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk, Oryol, Rostov, Krasnodar and Moscow Regions, the Republic of Crimea and over the Black Sea
Read more