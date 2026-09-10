Canadian PM to meet with Zelensky in Calgary on September 10

WASHINGTON, September 10. /TASS/. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet with Vladimir Zelensky in Calgary on September 10, according to the prime minister’s working schedule released by his office on Wednesday.

According to the schedule, the meeting will begin at 3:00 p.m. GMT. Zelensky and his wife "are visiting Canada from September 9 to 11, 2026," the press release says.

"The visit’s program will focus on shared priorities between Canada and Ukraine, including deepening defense, economic, and energy cooperation," it says.