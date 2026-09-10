Medvedev says cyberspace is battlefield where Russia must defend its borders

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Cyberspace has long become a battlefield where we must defend our borders and sovereignty, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"Cyberspace has long become a battlefield - just like the air, land, and sea. Here, too, we must defend our borders and our sovereignty. Call centers, fraud infrastructure, botnets, and hacker groups - all of these typically operate from abroad. And Russia is seeking every possible way to protect its citizens and organizations from these threats," he said in an interview with the Vedomosti daily.

According to Medvedev, Russia is actively cooperating in the area of countering transborder cyberthreats with friendly countries, primarily its partners in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS, and a number of Asian, Middle East, and Latin American countries. "We both exchange information about threats and work on general rules of responsible conduct in cyberspace," he said.

He recalled that back in 1998, Russia had initiated discussions of problems of international information security within the United Nations and has been promoting its draft Convention Against Cybercrime, the first-ever universal agreement in this sphere.

"This document was approved by a consensus by the UN General Assembly in December 2024. Eighty countries have joined it," Medvedev added.