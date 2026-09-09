Annual inflation in Russia totals 6.29% from September 1 to 7 — ministry

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia amounted to 6.29% from September 1 to 7, the Economic Development Ministry reported.
"Prices changed by 0.05% during the week of September 1-7, 2026. Food prices continued to decline (-0.09%), with the drop in prices for fruit and vegetables accelerating (to -1.81%), while prices for other food items increased by 0.07%. In the non-food sector, prices changed by 0.37%, while in the monitored services sector, the price decline accelerated to -0.2%. Annual inflation was recorded at 6.29%," the ministry said.