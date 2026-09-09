Putin calls joint laboratory opened in Vietnam example of successful partnership

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The opening jointly with Hanoi of a laboratory for the study of infectious diseases in Vietnam is an example of successful cooperation and a testament to the strategic partnership between the two countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the opening ceremony held via video link together with Vietnamese President To Lam who is in Russia for a multi-day state visit.

The laboratory for the study and prevention of infectious diseases has been established at the Joint Russian-Vietnamese Tropical Scientific Research and Technological Center in Hanoi, he noted.

"I consider it highly symbolic that this important event coincides with the state visit of the President of Vietnam. The launch of such a high-tech joint project is yet another clear example of mutually beneficial and multifaceted cooperation between Russia and Vietnam and, evidently, a testament to the successful development of our strategic partnership," Putin added.