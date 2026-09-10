Death toll from Nepal’s flooding rises to 1,374 — TV

BEIJING, September 10. /TASS/. The death toll from landslides and flooding in Nepal has risen to 1,374, China’s Central Television said, citing Nepalese police.

According to police, more than 5,100 people remain missing.

A flood struck northern Nepal on August 26, caused by a landslide on the border with China, about 20 kilometers northwest from the Rasuwagadhi border crossing. A powerful flow of water, dirt and rocks rushed over 70 kilometers down the riverbed, destroying nearby settlements and flooding large areas. At least 43 people died in China and 519 others are missing.