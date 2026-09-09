Russia, Vietnam oppose sanctions, seizure of countries' assets

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia and Vietnam have spoken out against illegal unilateral sanctions, as well as against violations of the immunity of their sovereign assets, including their seizure, the two countries said in a joint statement following the talks between presidents Vladimir Putin and To Lam.

"The parties do not support the imposition of unilateral coercive measures that are not in accordance with international law and have not been approved by the UN Security Council," the document stated, "and do not support the drawing of dividing lines on ideological grounds."

Russia and Vietnam, the statement emphasized, "are convinced of the need for strict observance of the principle of sovereign equality of states and international obligations concerning the immunities of states and their property (including sovereign reserves)." Moscow and Hanoi "do not support initiatives related to the blocking, use or seizure of assets and property of foreign states."