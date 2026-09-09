Russia-Vietnam strategic partnership rests on strong bonds of combat brotherhood — Putin

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia and Vietnam are strategic partners building their relationship on a foundation of friendship and combat brotherhood established back in the Soviet era, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a statement to the media following talks with his Vietnamese counterpart, To Lam.

"Russia and Vietnam are strategic partners, and relations between our countries are consistently built on the principles of equality, respect, and regard for each other's interests," Putin noted. "We are united by truly strong, long-standing bonds of friendship and combat comradeship, as well as mutual assistance and support."

The Russian leader recalled that "the Soviet Union once did a great deal to help the young Vietnamese state withstand the struggle for freedom and independence, and contributed to the development of its economy, social sphere, and infrastructure, as well as the training of personnel."

"It is on this solid foundation that Russian-Vietnamese cooperation continues to develop successfully and gain concrete substance," he added.

According to Putin, "a number of major joint projects are being implemented, an intergovernmental commission is in operation, and a regular dialogue is maintained through foreign ministries, security councils, parliaments, and party and public organizations."