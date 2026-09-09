Russia, Vietnam sign 17 deals including on partnership in nuclear, oil, gas sectors

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Seventeen documents at various levels were signed during the state visit of Vietnamese President To Lam to Russia and his talks with Vladimir Putin.

In addition to a number of memoranda of understanding between individual ministries, an agreement on cooperation in the regulation of nuclear and radiation safety in the use of atomic energy was signed.

A set of documents focuses on partnership in the oil and gas sector. These include, among others, production sharing agreements for specific blocks on Vietnam’s offshore shelf, an agreement on cooperation to establish a strategic oil reserve in Dung Quat, a memorandum on geological exploration, and a number of other deals.