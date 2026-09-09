African, Asian countries show great interest in Russia’s Yak-130M aircraft — test pilot

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The Yak-130M combat trainer aircraft attracted significant interest from African and Asian countries at the El Alamein International Airshow 2026 in Egypt, Alexander Guskov, a test pilot at PJSC Yakovlev (part of the United Aircraft Corporation, UAC) said.

"Here at the exhibition [in Egypt], the African continent is showing a great deal of interest. Asia is also very interested in it," he said in a video released by UAC.

Guskov noted that the main focus of the aircraft’s modernization was on improving its combat capabilities. "We have upgraded it with targeting systems. The first is an onboard radar station for detecting ground and air targets, and monitoring terrain and weather conditions. [Also], the aircraft features a pod-mounted optical-laser-thermal imaging system that will [operate] in conjunction with the radar. These systems will provide a complete picture, enabling visibility both day and night, in both good and poor conditions," he noted.

In addition, the test pilot emphasized that the aircraft has good maneuverability and a wide operating speed range, which allows it to engage low-speed targets. "We also considered the option of installing four cannon mounts, which would increase the probability of a hit," he added.

The El Alamein International Airshow 2026 is taking place at El Alamein International Airport in Egypt from September 8-10.