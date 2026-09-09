Putin, To Lam open laboratory at Russian-Vietnamese scientific center

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, together with his Vietnamese counterpart To Lam, participated in the opening of a laboratory for the study and prevention of infectious diseases at the Joint Russian-Vietnamese Tropical Research and Technology Center.

The leaders of the two countries took part in the ceremony via videoconference from the Andreevsky Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace.

The Joint Russian-Vietnamese Tropical Research and Technology Center was established in March 1988.

To Lam arrived in Russia on September 7. As part of the state visit, the Vietnamese leader met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin the day before.