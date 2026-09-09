Vietnam, Russia to back each other up with strong political support — President To Lam

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Vietnam and Russia will provide each other with solid political support to protect the legitimate interests of both countries, Vietnamese President To Lam said on Wednesday at a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We have come to an agreement with President Putin that our countries will provide each other with strong political support, uphold the protection of each other’s legitimate interests and adhere to the foreign policy as well as policies of each country in line with international law and the UN Charter," the Vietnamese president stated summing up the results of his official visit to Russia.

"We will also strengthen the upbringing of the younger generation so that the traditions of friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Russia are passed down from generation to generation, continue to develop steadily and yield new results," he continued.

The president of Vietnam emphasized that he "always supports Russia’s stable and strong development, as well as its increasingly significant role in the regional and global architecture."

"We have always closely followed Russia’s developments and sincerely congratulate it with significantly progressive results it achieved in the social and economic spheres and in strengthening its international position under the wise leadership of President Putin, thanks to the unity and enormous efforts of the Russian people," President To Lam added.

To Lam arrived in Russia on Monday, September 7. As part of a state visit, which is the highest form of foreign visit by heads of foreign states, the president of Vietnam met on Tuesday, September 8, with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The president of Vietnam previously paid an official visit to Russia in May 2025. Last year, the two countries’ leaders approved a Joint Declaration on the Main Directions of the Russian-Vietnamese Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the New Stage.