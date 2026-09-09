MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The government of Ukraine knows exactly what needs to be done to genuinely embark on a path toward a peaceful settlement of the conflict, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

In his words, the Kiev regime is currently "in a very difficult situation" caused by shortages of funds and weapons, so Ukrainian authorities have started to show some flexibility.

"But this is not the kind of flexibility, which is needed," he said. "Kiev is well aware of what needs to be done, and, let’s say, what kinds of compromises it should be ready for to actually enter a path toward a peaceful settlement."