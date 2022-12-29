Russian aircraft firm masters mass production of Su-57 fighter jets — top executive

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The aircraft manufacturer in Komsomolsk-on-Amur in the Russian Far East has mastered mass production of Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation multirole fighters and the number of aircraft produced by the company will keep increasing, Head of the United Aircraft Corporation Yury Slyusar said on Thursday.

"This is actually the first year of the highly serial production of Su-57 planes in Komsomolsk and subsequently their number will increase. We reached more or less substantial production of these planes this year," the top executive said in a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

The Sukhoi Su-57 is a Russian-made fifth-generation multirole fighter designed to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets. The Su-57 fighter jet features stealth technology with the broad use of composite materials, is capable of reaching a supersonic cruising speed and is furnished with the most advanced onboard radio-electronic equipment, including a powerful onboard computer (the so-called electronic second pilot), the radar system spread across its body and some other innovations, in particular, armament placed inside its fuselage.

The Su-57 AI system assumes some of the pilot’s functions, including piloting and preparations for the use of weapons.