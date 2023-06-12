Taking care of families of killed, wounded servicemen is sacred cause — Putin

KRASNOGORSK /Moscow Region/, June 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin considers it a sacred duty of the state to take care of the families of the killed and wounded participants in the special military operation. He promised unconditional assistance and support for such families.

"The state will certainly do and will be doing everything to support you, your families, and the families of our killed comrades," Putin told wounded soldiers he visited at the Vishnevsky Central Military Clinical Hospital to present state awards.

"This is a sacred duty. We will do everything," Putin said about support for the participants in the special military operation and their families.

He wished the wounded a speedy recovery and rehabilitation. He is sure that the specialists will be able to help the wounded so that they have no health problems in the future.

"So that your future be favorable and you feel that you didn't fight there in vain," Putin told the soldiers. He congratulated them on their state awards and on Russia Day.

Separately, Putin thanked the soldiers’ parents.

"That you are what you are is largely the merit of the family and the parents. Sometimes we don't even notice this, we don't understand this until a certain moment, but in the end, everything comes from the family, from the parents, from the closest environment," Putin believes.

He spent talking to the awardees for about half an hour. A brief group photo session concluded the meeting.