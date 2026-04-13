Russia is creating a satellite constellation to detect solar flares

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russian scientists are advancing the development of a satellite constellation designed to precisely locate solar flares through simultaneous observations from multiple platforms, Eduard Boos, director of the Skobeltsyn Institute of Nuclear Physics at Lomonosov Moscow State University, told TASS.

This constellation, part of the federal project Personnel for Space, aims to enhance the study of gamma-ray bursts, transient gamma-ray phenomena, and solar flares. The plan involves launching three satellites equipped with gamma-ray detectors in 2027. Two of these satellites will be developed by Moscow State University, while the third will be produced by Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University.

"Having three satellites operating concurrently allows us to determine the origin of signals using geometric triangulation. This approach will enable us to refine the coordinates of the flares and better understand their nature. We have the full support of MSU Rector Viktor Sadovnichy for all CubeSat-related initiatives, which strengthens our confidence in the project's success," Boos explained during a meeting of the MSU Space Council held at the university on Monday.