MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. A group of servicemen from the Ukrainian 47th separate mechanized brigade has been encircled in southern Yunakovka, Sumy Region, sources in Russian security structures told TASS.

"A group of servicemen from the 47th separate mechanized brigade has been encircled in a forest belt south of Yunakovka. The brigade command has ceased all attempts to break the encirclement and provide supplies," the agency's interlocutor stated.

The village of Yunakovka is a key logistical hub for the Ukrainian army in the Sumy District.